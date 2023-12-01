1 of 9
On Thursday, UAE’s leading tech and telecom firm e&, formerly Etisalat, announced that they would introduce a four-day work-week program for certain departments. The company said that employees would get three days off – Friday through Sunday.
The company already has a hybrid workplace with employees able to work remotely for a couple of days a week. e& is one of the latest firms to announce this model of working, and in the UAE this announcement could mean more companies opting to choose this work schedule.
Post the COVID-19 pandemic, countries across the world brought the four-day work-week into effect citing employee health, productivity and sustainability among the many benefits of the work style. Belgium was the first European country to legislate for a four-day week in 2022.
In 2022, a non-profit group called 4 Day Week Global conducted trials of the system, in co-ordination with employers, in various countries including Ireland, the United States, Australia and New Zealand taking part. The results revealed major benefits, for employers and employees, and even the planet.
For employees: Better work-life balance, more exercise, quality family time, better sleep and more focus at work were some of the major benefits reported by the employees who went through the trials. Another study from the UK – one of the largest ever with 3,300 employees – also showed similar results.
For employers: Happier workers means better productivity – 49 per cent of the company leaders from the trials said they saw improved productivity. 86 per cent said they would continue with the system.
For the planet: The reduction in office commute means a lower carbon footprint – individually and collectively.
In the UAE: Several companies in the UAE have hybrid models in place post the pandemic – with many offering a work-from-home option on Fridays. Some companies have adopted an urgent-work-only model for Fridays as well.
The announcement by e& could pave the way for more firms to announce similar work models.
