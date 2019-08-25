Sania Mirza (right) with Shoaib Malik, Hassan Ali and Samiya at the dinner she hosted for the newly married couple in Dubai. Image Credit: Social media

Shoaib-Sania host dinner for Hasan Ali and Samiya Arzoo

Dubai: Sports celebrity couple Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza hosted a dinner for newly-married Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali and his Indian wife Samiya Arzoo at their Dubai home last weekend.

Pakistani speedster Hasan Ali and Dubai-based flight engineer Samiya Arzoo tied the knot at a glitzy function held at Atlantis The Palm on August 20. In recent days, the pair has been scorching the internet with their pre and post wedding photographs.

Pictures of the couple posing with Dubai landmarks have gone viral on social media. On Saturday, Samia took to Instagram and Facebook to share pictures from a dinner hosted by Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani Test and ODI cricketer Shoaib Malik at their Dubai house.

“Thanks for such a delicious dinner with Shoaib Bhai and Sania,” Samia said in the accompanying caption.

Malik and Sania got married in April 2010 and have a 10-month baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik.

The mainstay of Pakistan cricket team for nearly two decades, Malik, 37, retired from one day internationals after his team bowed out of the Cricket World earlier this year.