Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated Rahmania Mall here on Thursday.
The mall is the first community and entertainment destination in the Rahmania area of Sharjah and is spread across 60,000 square metres. The mall has been built for Dh400 million and houses a range of integrated services and facilities to meet the needs of residents living in the area.
Following the official opening of Rahmania Mall, Sheikh Sultan toured the mall and its facilities that include many retail stores, entertainment facilities, restaurants and cafes and spaces for events and functions.
Sheikh Sultan began his tour of the mall by first visiting the Sharjah Cooperative, which is the first hypermarket for the cooperative in the area and is spread over 8,000 square metres. The cooperative will also have its first food court, which will include live cooking and barbecue facilities.
The Rahmania Mall can be easily accessed through the many road networks in Sharjah and is just ten minutes away from the emirate’s airport.