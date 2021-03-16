His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has declared 2021 “The Year 50”, in the UAE, as the nation celebrates its milestone Golden Jubilee.

“The Year 50” officially starts on April 6, 2021 and lasts until March 31, 2022.

The declaration is coupled with the announcement of year-long initiatives, activities, and grand celebrations that will be governed by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee under the chairmanship of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, with Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Deputy Chairwoman. The committee has members representing various federal and local departments.

Foundational pillars

The activities marking “The Year 50” have the following foundational pillars:

* Launching the Year 50 with a festive spirit that engages all those who consider the UAE their homeland.

* Calling upon all UAE nationals to contemplate the values and achievements of the past in acknowledgement of the UAE Founding Fathers.

* Inspiring youth to have their vision about the ambitions of the next 50 years, while supporting them to make quality national achievements in furtherance of The March of Development, Progress and Prosperity.

Sheikh Khalifa said, “The Year 50 represents a historic defining moment in our journey that started immediately after the declaration of the UAE’s union in 1971. It’s an acknowledgement of the resolute will and strong determination our Founding Fathers had while building up their nation. It also comes in recognition of the sincere efforts made by our citizens for our nation to be what we are seeing today as one of the best growing and fastest developing countries in the world.”

Foreigners' contributions

He valued the efforts made by other foreign nationals who have shared with Emirati citizens the same journey and the efforts to build this young nation. “The Year 50 is an opportunity to contemplate the achievements made over 50 years at a time we are gearing up for the next journey,” he added.

Sheikh Khalifa continued, “We are living in a rapidly changing world. Amid this change, there are opportunities up for grabs to drive innovation and creativity. Therefore, we’ll have to double efforts to generate novel ideas, and quality initiatives to preserve our heritage and values and protect the cultural diversity of our society. As such, these initiatives should contribute to creating a better tomorrow with a brighter future for our nation.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, hailed the decision. "Today, as we launch the @UAEYearOf the 50th, we can proudly look back on our achievements as we embark on a new journey with determination and enthusiasm. Everyone in the UAE has the chance to reach their full potential, and together we will continue to shape new frontiers" Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.

The celebration includes a series of initiatives to behold the UAE’s revered history, noble values and unique achievements. These initiatives help delineate our future as the nation is heading toward its Centennial. In so doing, the nation will remain committed to building its future by relying on its youth and equipping them with all the skills they need to forge ahead with their plans for the future.

Golden Jubilee Committee

The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.