From a new park pop-up to a bounce fit class coming to Dubai this week, here are 10 things to do.
ABU DHABI CHEFS TABLE IS BACK: Abu Dhabi Culinary, the Chef’s Table series, is back from March 14 to April 3, 2021. Featuring a selection of the best-selling restaurants in Abu Dhabi from previous Chef’s Table editions. The Chef’s Table All-star edition will promote the emirate’s eclectic fine dining scene. Restaurants putting their best forks - and dishes - forward include LPM Restaurant and Bar, Punjab Grill, Martabaan, Elsewhere, culinary aficionados can experience Shang Palace and Fouquet’s and Mare Mare’s burrata pizza. Chef’s Table set five-course menus are priced from Dh295 to Dh398. Reservations are encouraged to guarantee a spot at all participating venues.
‘NOT ANOTHER LADIES DAY’ RE-LAUNCHES AT W PALM: WET Deck at W, The Palm will be re-launching its popular ladies day ‘Not Another Ladies Day’ with some extra touches to make it the only place to be on a Sunday. The usual deal of free-flowing beverages and one main dish from the menu will return, with the addition of a free yoga session and discounts on spa treatments. Start the day on the beach with yoga from 11am to 12pm, with the sand between your toes, to unwind, destress and stretch out the body. Then take things up a notch around the pool with free-flowing house beverages until 4pm. Don’t forget to order something from the main menu such as sliders, sushi or salads for some fuel. If that’s not enough, ladies will also be given a voucher to use the spa at any time with a 20 per cent discount voucher. All this is priced at Dh150 per lady.
WORLD’S LARGEST FOUNTAIN TURNS GREEN FOR ST. PATRICK’S DAY: On 17 March, The Palm Fountain will join hundreds of iconic landmarks and sites across 55 countries around the world to light up in green as part of Tourism Ireland’s celebrations. The Palm Fountain will sway to the tunes of the festivities’ signature track – Riverdance by Bill Whelan. The show will start at 7pm and will be repeated every hour. The Palm Monorail will also light up in green as part of the celebrations. Visitors to The Pointe can indulge in plenty of exciting St. Patrick’s Day dining options and happy hour offers across a variety of eateries.
CHECK OUT THE NEW PARKERS: Dubai's homegrown restaurant Parker's which has launched a new pop-up inside Al Safa Park offering a unique outdoor setting with a beautiful vibe and a brand new menu. The venue is an Instagrammers dream with amazing garden furniture, classic cars all over the space as well as a view of the Burj Khalifa.You can only access Parkers with a key, which you can find by following them on Instagram to see where they are hiding them all over the city.
ILA LAUNCHES WITH A FOUR COURSE MEAL FOR DH39: ILA restaurant at Al Seef, has introduced a new four-course menu priced at Dh39 to celebrate its recent launch on the shores of Dubai Creek. Choose a soup, a salad, a main dish from the wide selection of pasta, pizzas, sandwiches and Middle Eastern dishes. Complete the meal with a dessert, and water is included. Shisha lovers can add Dh20 to the meal and enjoy the four-course meal with any shisha flavour of their choice for Dh59 only. Specialities from the new menu include Lentil Soup, Vegetable Soup, Fattoush Salad, Tawook Sandwich, Kofta Sandwich, Kofta with Rice and more.
SAKURA NIGHTS AT CAESARS PALACE: Calling all lovers of Japanese cuisine! Cove Beach at Caesars Palace is launching its all-new ‘Sakura Nights’ every Monday from 8pm to 11pm. Get ready to indulge in an authentic street food menu of beef yakitori, mix tempura, chicken katsu, mouthwatering fluffy, jiggling Japanese cheesecake and more, while sipping on unlimited grape for Dh199.
BLA BLA LAUNCHES NEW BREAKFIT CLUB: Launching this Sunday 14 March, Bla Bla are running a new fitness class with breakfast and beach club access. In collaboration with YoFit, the popular new JBR hotspot are offering guests a morning Yoga-Pilates session at 8.45am – 9.30am, along with breakfast on the terrace in restaurant Onda Nami and beach club access at Bla Bla all day. The cost is just Dh160pp and the event is up to 25 people max. Breakfast includes a choice of dishes such as; Acai bowl, Avocado toast, pancakes, granola, with juice, tea or coffee.Once guests book their slot, their sun loungers will be set up in prime spot for the day, so they can chill and unwind in a stunning location until 6pm.
MUSSEL MANIA AT UBK: Are you mad for mussels? Look no further than ubk’s Mussel Mania this month. In a region that boasts some of the finest seafood in the world, Dubai’s favourite social hangout is set to bring you fresh, seasoned and delicately cooked mussels. From March 16 to 31, get ready to roll up your sleeves and take advantage of not just a plate, but buckets of mussels in an unlimited, all-you-can-eat deal for only Dh125 per person! Need something to wash it down with? Got that sorted too with package upgrades available to include a pint of hops for only Dh149 per person.
NRG LAUNCH NEW BOUNCE FIT CLASS: If you’re looking for a new way to burn calories, then try the NRG Bounce is a fun choreographed cardio workout performed on a mini trampoline and gives the body a full workout to really get your heart rate pumping. Bouncing on the spot improves balance and coordination for the entire body and 45 minutes of bounce can burn up to 600 calories. It’s also super fun with great music and a disco style studio. For those who have not experienced NRG before, the first class is free, with class packages & memberships also available. One class starts from Dh105.
CHEF MASSIMO BOTTURA RETURNS TO DUBAI: Culinary mastermind, Chef Massimo Bottura, returns to the UAE in March to host three dinners and his hugely popular laid-back Saturday lunch, Torno Sabato, on the 18th, 19th, and 20th March. W Dubai – The Palm’s signature Italian restaurant, Torno Subito, will see Massimo himself host authentic Italian feasts over the course of three days. Available on the 18th, 19th and 20th March, Massimo’s exclusive dinner includes aneight-course menu for Dh690 per person, and features an incredible selection of traditional Italian dishes, starting with ‘Piadina on the Beach’, served with warm Piadina bread, smoked veal, squacquerone cheese and aromatic salad. Other dishes include ‘Il Re Granchio’, a stunning king crab salad with yoghurt, red cabbage, and green apple ceviche, ‘Merluzzo Spring in Green’, served with roasted wild cod fish, green bagna cauda sauce, spring vegetables and black truffle, and ‘Wagyu’, a succulent glazed Wagyu flank steak, with a balsamic and cacao sauce. For something sweet, foodies can indulge in different textures of coconut with ‘Cocco Bello’ and a refreshing limoncello ice cream, also known as ‘Sorrento Baba’.
