Dubai's Dive Garage recently opened a flagship store in Al Quoz, with a training pool made from shipping containers. The heated fresh-water fully treated pool has been engineered and constructed from two shipping containers, complete with three plexiglass windows to see what is happening inside the pool and a viewing deck to watch from above. Above from left Ferdi Mar, Padi Dive Master and Michela Colella – Padi Course Director and Operations Manager at The Dive Garage.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The pool was designed, engineered and built specifically for the needs of diver training courses. It is primarily a training pool; however, divers can come to practice or try new equipment.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The second level pool will allow on-site instructors to teach people from their first breaths underwater to professional level courses.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The swimming pool is featured in the flagship store Dive Garage where visitors can find equipment from the leading suppliers in the diving industry
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
With a shallower area at a depth of 1.4 metres and a length of 6m and a deeper section at 2.7m with a length of 12m, it is a perfect pool to hone your skills and master your diving performance.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
It is unique as a training pool.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The shallow part is good for beginners, while the deeper section is necessary for intermediate levels.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The dive garage is open seven days a week from 9.00 am to 8.00 pm.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Diving is one of the most exciting sports in the world. It involves leaping and springing into water, while trying to perfect a series of perfect body positions. But it is also very strictly controlled.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
Dave Griffiths, Director of The Dive Garage located in Al Quoz, Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News