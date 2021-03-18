1 of 6
Are you a proud pet owner? Are you passionate about animal welfare? Sustainable City is hosting the first if its kind Animal Welfare Pop-Up market on March 20, from 2pm–7pm. Entry is free. Here's a look at everything you can expect.
Image Credit: Supplied
Be a champion: The TSC residents committee, a group of passionate private residents, is organizing an ongoing Animal Champion program. The Market is your chance to get involved in this program and its amazing set of activities. Get more engaged with local animals: Name new animals, enrol in birders walks, take donkeys out for grazing, schedule dog meet-ups with other owners, and help the starry cat population be healthier and more integrated.
Image Credit: Supplied
Here is a taste of what to expect! Fungility Game: Big or small, on or off-leash, all dogs and owners will be guided through this fun game with agility equipment. Give your dog a chance to jump into winning!. Obedience Game: Have you taught your dog any commands? If your dog is obedient, you may win this fun and engaging competition. All owners will be guided on-site on how to play.
Image Credit: Supplied
Hot Cross Fun: A fun and engaging challenge to dogs and their owners alike. Can you entrust your dog to another trainer? If the answer is yes, then you may win this challenge when your little furry kid proves their leaning appetite! . Poop School: All you need to know about, well, poop! Why it should never be left outdoors, and its significance in health-monitoring your dog. All owners will get to ask questions and enquire in the presence of health and poop experts.
Image Credit: Supplied
Pet Trivia: One challenge for parents, not dogs. Are you the proud pet owner who always brags about how much you know about pets? Here is your chance to shine in this fun and educational pet trivia thunder round! You may win prizes, too. Nama-Sit-Stay: A combination of yoga, gentle stretching and quality time for dogs and their owners. Join your dog on the yoga mat but leave the work to them. Dogs will stretch, enjoy, and learn how to sit and stay, if they are not experts in that already.
Image Credit: Supplied
Dog-Selfie Booth – Throughout the event: We are sure neither you nor your dogs need assistance to learn how to pose for a selfie. Just enjoy our creative selfie booth, and don’t forget to tag the event on social media. Remember that your lovely memories can be the inspiration to others as well. A range of dogs will be available. If you are looking to adopt, this is your best chance to do it with love and care.
Image Credit: Supplied