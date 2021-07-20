Dubai: ‘My Story’, the book written by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which narrates the rise of the UAE and Dubai on the global stage, will now adorn the collections of the Kerala Sahitya (Literary) Academy.

The book was gifted to the academy by Team Tolerance, a collective of young men from Kerala who have made the UAE their second home. Team Tolerance decided to make this gesture to mark the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s 72nd birthday, which was celebrated on July 15. Minister Rajan lauded Team Tolerance members for their gesture which, he said, showed how much they loved the Ruler of the land where they have built up their lives over the past several years. “We are honoured to receive this important work by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which has been given to us a gift of love by a bunch of young people who consider it their duty to honour a Ruler who has helped thousands to build their lives and homes working in the UAE,” said Vaisakhan while receiving the book.