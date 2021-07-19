1 of 8
UAE residents now seem to have got used to celebrating Eid under a ‘new normal’, given the COVID-19 pandemic since last year.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Stores lure customers for last minute purchases that include groceries, gifts and even Eid attire.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Shoppers can pick up the perfect Eid Al Adha outfit, gifts for friends and family and more with the Dubai Summer Surprises sale.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Visitors enjoy the circus act at Mercato Mall in Dubai. In its 24th year, DSS returns to give Dubai residents access to choicest summer deals.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Amazing shopping and dining promotions are coming to the UAE over Eid Al Adha.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Concerts, cultural events and shopping promotions part of Eid celebrations.
Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Plenty of surprises, prizes await shoppers during Eid in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News