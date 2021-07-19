1 of 19
Pack in some thrills: If travel isn’t on the agenda this Eid Al Adha break then perhaps it’s time to play visitor in Dubai and enjoy the world’s best tourism experience for 2021. A panoramic jet ski tour of the emirate has been recognised as the world’s best tourism experience for the year, winning accolades across two categories of the Tripadvisor 2021 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Things to Do Awards: the best in Overall Experience and Water Adventures. If you are a thrill-seeker at heart, then guests can hop aboard a jet ski with Nemo WaterSports and take to the seas to view some of Dubai’s best landmarks – the Burj Al Arab, Dubai Marina, Atlantis The Palm and Burj Khalifa.
Time for some laughs: If the adults in the house want to have some fun, minus the kids, then you need to check out The Laughter Factory’s ‘Gone so far mad, we are back sane ’ tour in Dubai this July. Three comics are coming to the city with only one goal in mind: To make you smile. Joe Larson, whose list of credits include ‘The Tonight Show’, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Gotham Comedy Live’, will be making his Dubai debut, talking about his unconventional parenting style among other things. Comedy veteran Kandi Abelson, who has been has been headlining comedy clubs for 25 years, and YouTuber-from-Poland Peter Szumowski will also be taking the stage. The shows’ dates and venues are as follows:; July 21 — Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens; July 22 — Grand Millennium Barsha Heights; and July 23 Grand Millennium Business Bay. These shows begin at 8.30pm. Tickets priced at Dh160.
A staycay with some theme park perks: If you happen to be like most of us here, forgotten to plan your Eid break well in advance and have the children mighty upset with you, then let us offer a solution. Rove At The Park has a great Eid offer going: stay at the property and get theme park tickets in exchange. Rove At The Park is offering tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts for every day of your stay. Visitors can access more than 100 fun and adrenaline-packed rides and attractions spread across Motiongate Dubai, Bollywood Parks, Legoland Dubai and Legoland Water Park. This is in addition to free access to themed zones, street ambiance and numerous shops and restaurants at Riverland Dubai. Rates starting from Dh499.
Just head to the parks: If the staycay isn’t on the plan, then it still shouldn’t stop you from heading off to Motiongate Dubai, the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Eid celebrations at the park are running through the week. Adding to the upbeat holiday mood is a brand-new Motiongate Dubai production, ‘Into The Deadlands: The Hunters’. This action-packed 25-minute show at Hollywood Theatre by resident movie director, Felicia M. Reel is the second installment of the smash hit Into the Deadlands saga. Running throughout the week, except on Sundays, this is a must-see show, suitable for all ages. In case you are wondering what else is there on offer, the theme park has five zones: The Studio Central that replicates ‘real’ working movie sets; the Columbia Pictures Zone featuring seven film-themed rides and attractions including Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hotel Transylvania, Ghostbusters, The Green Hornet, Underworld, and Zombieland; the DreamWorks Zone is indoors, featuring rides inspired by animated hits How to Train your Dragon, Kung Fu Panda, Madagascar, and Shrek; the Lionsgate Zone featuring rides and attractions inspired by The Hunger Games franchise; the Smurfs Village Zone includes attractions for young children.
Travel the world through treats: So what if you haven’t jetted off to some exotic location Europe? We can at least get the cuisine to you, be it a burrito, pizza, sushi, or classic Asian delights, there are plenty of options to satisfy at Gate Avenue at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). From July 20-24, little diners aged 1 to 6 years old can dine and enjoy kid’s meal worth Dh50, so long as parents spend Dh100 at any participating tenant in Gate Avenue. The urban food hall is a buzzing combination of 15 gourmet kitchens and rotating artisan food kiosks offering cuisines from across the globe.
Off to the Theater with you: The Theater, Dubai’s brand-new entertainment experience has a special performance has been added to the lineup of night performances: Guy Manoukian & Friends. Every Wednesday (and in time for Eid), Guy Manoukian, the Artistic Director of The Theater, will take the stage alongside international artists passing through Dubai. These global friends will join Guy on stage and take guests on a musical medley of icons. The first edition will take place on July 21 with the legendary Mario Reyes, from the Gipsy Kings Family — the first of many friends who will join Guy in this incredible segment. Guy Manoukian, Lebanese-Armenian musician, composer and pianist, has been a key musical player both locally and internationally for the last two decades. Over the span of his career, he has had sellout concerts all over the world including London, Singapore, Los Angeles, the Dubai Opera, the Sydney Opera House and many more. The Theater Dubai is located at the Fairmont Dubai.
Head indoors for a world of adventure: IMG Worlds of Adventure is hosting great entertainment with live dance shows including the Summer Beach Dance, Caveman VS Dinosaurs and African Drummers until August 28. A variety of roving entertainment is also on the schedule, with performers ranging from fun and creepy clowns, carnival dancers, stilt walkers, unicyclists, jugglers and mimes plus there will be a super Character Park Parade held each weekend. Hungry visitors can also enjoy a wide range of F&B options at the venue.
Children’s theatre: The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates will host the children’s play Ahlam and the Melodies Band. A heartwarming story about orphans, the show is great for kids aged eight to 12. It will run from July 20 to 22. Tickets for the event are priced at Dh45 and available from Visit Dubai.
Did anyone miss Modhesh: Everyone’s summer surprise character is back, this time with the Modesh and Dana Maze Wonderland at Al Khawaneej Walk, which will be the perfect family destination for inquisitive youngsters of all ages. Full of fun puzzles and exciting obstacles, everyone who enters the maze will be challenged to find the best route to a Modesh and Dana statue where they can pose for a photo alongside the cheerful DSS characters. Families can visit the Modesh and Dana Maze Wonderland daily until August 18.
Make a splash: Laguna Waterpark at La Mer has launched the ultimate ‘Laguna Summer Nights’, offering a Friday evening bursting with endless waterpark fun, music and all you can eat options. Running on the July 23, guests will have exclusive access after hours to Laguna Waterpark, offering non-stop waterpark fun from 7pm to 11pm, with prices starting at Dh145. There’s also entertainment from a percussionist, a magician and a fireshow.
Tee off this Eid: Looking for something fun to do this Eid? Topgolf Dubai has launched its one-month Summer Pass for guests to enjoy unlimited gameplay seven days a week.The Topgolf Summer Pass is also inclusive of priority bay access on every single visit, free Lifetime Memberships for any accompanied guests, 10 per cent discount on F&B and retail, DhAED 1,000 in credit for a hole-in-one prize. With cooling fans at all bays, Topgolf Dubai is prepared to keep all guests out the direct summer sun to enjoy a refreshing game. Until August 30 for Dh995 for one month.
Say cheese with Tom and Jerry: Join long-time frenemies Tom and Jerry this summer as they take over Ibn Battuta Mall. Tom and Jerry Cheese Town will showcase the history and evolution of the family favourites with original artwork and sculptures providing the ultimate photo opportunities and plenty of fun games to enjoy with the whole family. Make a beeline for the mall’s India Court and get ready for explosive action of the humorous kind. Tom and Jerry clips will be displayed on a large screen while a live mini orchestra plays the music and sound effects to the iconic cartoons. You even have the chance to get to know the seven-time Academy Awards winners with meet and greets scheduled every weekend until July 30.
Space Jam Experience: City Centre Mirdif will host the Space Jam Experience this DSS. Taking place in the region for the first time, visitors will get the chance to participate in fun games and activities, meet and greets with Space Jam and Looney Tuns characters, enjoy a live DJ, and watch a spectacular acrobatic basketball dunk show. The Space Jam Experience will be held from until July 24.
Visit Modhesh World: Summer just got a whole lot better for kids across Dubai, because Modesh World is back in town. The indoor ‘edutainment’ destination has never failed to delight with a multitude of games, learning zones and fun activities to sample. Free to enter, Modesh World takes place until August 28 at Dubai World Trade Centre from 10am-midnight everyday over Eid Al Adha break. Get transported to a magical world where Modesh and his new friend Dana live, work and play at the newest addition, Modesh Village.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan: Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will headline a two-day concert in Dubai in July over the Eid Al Adha break, giving entertainment-starved residents a chance to return to live events over the summer. The music maestro will take to the stage on July 21 for a concert titled ‘Just Qawali’, which will be followed by a second gig on July 23, called ‘Just Bollywood’. The event will be held as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises, with the concerts being staged at the Coca-Cola Arena at City Walk. PThe first night will see Khan belt out ‘soulful and spiritual’ music from his repertoire, followed by his biggest Bollywood hits the following night; think tracks such as ‘Mann Ki Lagan’, ‘Mast Mast Do Nain’, ‘Naina Thug Lenge’, ‘Jiya Dhadak Jaye’ and more. In accordance with current governmental guidelines, Coca-Cola Arena will be working to a maximum capacity of 1,500 guests, with all attendees required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter and follow strict social distancing regulations. Tickets for both concerts start at Dh400 and can be purchased from the arena’s official website.
Waleed Al Shami (pictured) and Aseel Hameem in concert: Catch two Arabic pop stars get behind the microphone at Dubai World Trade Centre this Eid Al Adha for a musical extravaganza. As part of Dubai Summer Surprises, both Waleed Al Shami and Aseel Hameem will be taking to the stage to perform some of their greatest hits on July 23. Iraqi singer Al Shami last performed in Dubai in January this year, and you can expect to hear chart-topping tracks such as ‘Ahebah Kolesh’ and ‘Nar Helwa’, as well as his latest tune ‘Mutashikh’ Hameem rose to fame after appearing on the TV talent show ‘Arab Stars’, and you’ll be swaying to her songs which include ‘Al Mafrood’, ‘Kam Yama Kan’, and ‘Ser Al Hayat’. Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets start from Dh350 and are available online. All ticket holders are required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination on arrival.
Wael Kfoury (pictured), Melhem Zein and Mouhamad Khairy live: Join in the Eid Al Adha festivities on July 23 by watching three Arabic music superstars taking to the stage on the same night. Lebanese singers Wael Kfoury and Melhem Zein will be joining forces with the Syrian crooner Mouhamad Khairy for a melodious evening. Hear all the biggest tracks and catchy tunes from these artists, and discover why Kfoury is known as ‘The King of Romance’ in Arabic musical circles. Zein first rose to fame after appearing on the first series of the TV singing competition ‘Super Star’. While Mouhamad Khairy has a back catalogue of over 25 years of hit tunes. Taking place at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, make sure to get down early and grab your spot, as doors open at 8.30pm. Tickets start at Dh400 and are available online. All attendees must have had both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination.
CairoBelle concert: Arab rock band Cairokee will be taking the stage for an unforgettable Eid Al Adha performance on July 22, joined by famous Egyptian stars Ruby and Hassan Shakosh. With more than 1.1 million Instagram followers, Ruby is a singer, actress and model who rose to fame with her debut single ‘Enta Aref Leih’ in 2003. Since then, Ruby has gone on to release hit singles including ‘Yal Rumoosh’, ‘Leh Bydari Keda’ and more recently ‘Hetta Tanya’. Joining Ruby on stage will be one of Egypt’s most iconic rock bands Cairokee, whose major hit ‘Ya Abyad Ya Eswed’ achieved more than 80 million YouTube views within just a few months, securing a world record for becoming one of the most watched videos in the shortest amount of time. Finally, Shakosh who rose to fame in 2019 will be completing the CairoBelle event. Best known for his hit single ‘Bent El Geran’, Shakosh became a music sensation and has most recently performed alongside the likes of top Arabic singers such as Assi El Helani, George Wassouf and more. Tickets available on the Coca-Cola Arena website.
Burj Khalifa shows: If you have visitors from out of town, treat them to a spectacular ‘Eid Mubarak’ Burj Khalifa projection greetings, with the Burj Khalifa LED show and the dancing Dubai Fountain shows during the upcoming Eid holidays. Visitors in Downtown Dubai can look forward to enjoying greetings which will be displayed on the world’s tallest tower at 8pm beginning on July 20 and lasting until July 24. Dubai Fountain will host more frequent fountain shows over Eid. Shows will run every hour during the holidays during the day and on evenings, from 6pm to 11pm, visitors can catch one every 30 minutes. Additionally, the Burj Khalifa LED shows will continue to illuminate the skies during the Eid holidays and visitors can look forward to catching the special Eid show which will begin on July 20 and last until Saturday, July 24. The first show begins at 7.45pm and will take place every 30 minutes until 10.45pm.
