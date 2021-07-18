1 of 13
This year’s Eid Al Adha will feature a flash sale where discounts can stretch to 90 per cent. Visitors enjoy great Eid discounts and activities at Deira City Centre.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
2 of 13
Dubai offers shopping promotions as residents are set to celebrate Eid Al Adha. Visitors enjoy great Eid discounts at Deira City Centre.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
3 of 13
With Eid Al Adha around the corner, Dubai residents indulge in holiday shopping at the Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News
4 of 13
Visitors enjoy great Eid discounts and activities at Deira City Centre.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
5 of 13
Shoppers at Lulu Shopping Mall at Qusais in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
6 of 13
Shoppers at Lulu Shopping Mall at Qusais in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
7 of 13
Shoppers at Lulu Shopping Mall at Qusais in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
8 of 13
Visitors enjoy the Circus act at the Mercato Mall in Dubai
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf
9 of 13
Visitors enjoy the Circus act at the Mercato Mall in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
10 of 13
Visitors enjoy the roaming juggling act at the Mercato Mall in Dubai
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
11 of 13
Visitors enjoy the roaming juggling act at the Mercato Mall in Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
12 of 13
Shoppers at Lulu Shopping Mall at Qusais in Dubai.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
13 of 13
Shoppers at Lulu Shopping Mall at Qusais in Dubai
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News.