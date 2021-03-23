Sharjah: Colonel Dr Ali Al-Kai Al-Hamoudi, Director of the Eastern Region Police Department, honoured Zafarullah Khan from Pakistan in appreciation of his cooperation with the police by refusing to tow a vehicle whose driver had failed to provide bona fide documents issued by the competent authority.
Colonel Dr Al-Hammoudi explained that the man was honoured in keeping with Sharjah Police’s policy to activate members of the community in spreading the spirit of cooperation for the greater cause of ensuring public security and safety.
He praised the role played by community members and their active contribution towards the joint responsibility in upholding community security through their active cooperation with the security services.