Meet Lyudmila Zykova, the five-year-old student at GEMS Royal Dubai School who is skating her way to stardom.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The young Kazakh ice-skater may only be in Year 1, but she has already been skating for more than two years and has won countless competitions across the UAE.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Mila, as she is known, took up the sport back home before her family moved to Dubai.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Her parents tried to get her involved all sorts of sports and activities, but Mila’s young heart was clearly set on skating, illustrating her streak of determination that has set her on the way to the very top in the sport.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Mila trains six days a week to develop and improve her skills.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Her day begins at 5.30am with stretching and ice time, she then hits the ice again in the afternoon after school.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Her many medals have been won against competitors much older than her five years.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
GEMS Royal Dubai School allowing flexibility in her class times so she can fit in her training during set ice times at Skate Gate and Al Nasr Leisureland rinks, under the guidance of coach Svetlana Volkova, who has 28 years of experience as a choreographer-director, and is confident young Mila is just setting out on a journey that can see her compete with the best in the world.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Young ice-skater Lyudmila Zykova with mother Tanya and coach Svetlana Volkova
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News