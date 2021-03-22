Abu Dhabi: Private sector employees in Abu Dhabi’s vital sectors and service industries must continue to undergo COVID-19 PCR screenings every two weeks, but the tests will now be offered free of charge.
The free fortnightly screenings have been mandated by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee as part of the precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Since January 2021, PCR screenings have been a must every two weeks for workers in Abu Dhabi’s vital and service industries. However, workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have so far had to bear the cost.
Abu Dhabi has tightened measures to control the COVID-19 outbreak over the last few months. In addition to ongoing mass screenings, the emirate is also running a widespread vaccination campaign for all.