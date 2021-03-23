The structural changes are in preparation for a new phase that the emirate will enter

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday approved structural changes to the Dubai government in preparation for a new phase of development.

The new government will be more flexible, efficient and able to cope with the new changes and prepare the emirate for its new era of progress.

“Those who do not move forward are in retreat, and those who depend on the past achievements will lose their future... Dubai’s place lies in the future and its destiny to be the region’s vibrant global economic heart. The next is more beautiful if resolves are greater,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Mohammed approved a set of resolutions and structural changes in the Dubai government, during a meeting of the Dubai Executive Council, in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed also approved a five-year plan to increase the emirate’s trade exchange from Dh1.4 trillion to Dh2 trillion.

He endorsed Dubai’s new international trade roadmap that includes shipping and air routes that currently connected to more than 400 cities across the world. "We need to expand our network with 200 more cities in order to entrench the emirate’s role in international trade. Our destiny is to be the world’ main airport and harbor,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Details of restructuring

The new structural changes include the restructuring of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which will be three chambers: Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of World Trade and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy.

The work method at the chamber will be completely changed, so the chamber will become the emirate’s most important economic arm to build new sectors and consolidate Dubai’s international trade position and role.

Juma Al Majid has been named the honorary Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, as he is the best one to represent Dubai’s traders and wise people, while Abdul Azizi Al Ghurair has been appointed its Chairman. Sultan bin Sulayem is the chairman of Dubai Chamber of World Trade due to his international expertise.