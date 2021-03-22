1 of 9
DMSat-1, Dubai Municipality’ first nanometric environmental satellite in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), lifted off to space this morning (Monday, March 22, at 10.07 am (UAE time) from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Above, the Russian Soyuz-2.1a rocket with a Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites from 18 countries blast off from a launchpad during rainfall at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazakhstan.
Image Credit: Reuters
The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with the Fregat upper stage and 38 satellites blast off from the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Soyuz 2.1a rocket carried 38 payloads from 18 countries, including two from Saudi Arabia and one from the UAE.
Image Credit: AFP
Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Chairman, MBRSC, Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General, Dubai Municipality, and Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director General, MBRSC, watching the launch of DMSat-1 with the team at Baikonur Cosmodrome. Dawoud Al Hajri, said that essential data provided by the DMSat-1 satellite would enable Dubai Municipality to respond to global environmental changes, identify steps to combat climate change and develop long-term ecological plans.
Image Credit: MBRSC
Monday’s launch comprised three stages, including the first and second stage separations of the satellites from the rocket and the third stage of main engine cutoff. “The Fregat carrying the DMSat-1 satellite has separated from the Soyuz-2.1a rocket,” MBRSC tweeted at 10:18 am.
Image Credit: AFP
MBRSC team monitoring the journey of DMSat-1 towards its orbit.
Image Credit: MBRSC
The satellite's launch strengthens the UAE’s implementation of the Paris Climate Agreement, which requires the country to generate data on greenhouse gas emissions and build national capacities to study global warming.
Image Credit: MBRSC
The Russian-made launch rocket has been given a white and blue livery to mark 60 years since the launch of cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin, who became the first human to walk in space on April 12, 1961.
Image Credit: AFP
Using state-of-the-art space technologies, DMSat-1 will monitor, collect and analyse environmental data as well as measure air pollutants and greenhouse gases. The environmental satellite will also help create maps of the concentration and distribution of greenhouse gases in Dubai and the UAE, and study seasonal changes in the presence of these gases.
Image Credit: MBRSC
Data provided by the satellite will be used in several areas including finding solutions to environmental challenges, developing long-term plans to address urban pollution and climate change and environmental forecasting in Dubai. This data will also help enhance the emirate's leading role in developing quality projects and pioneering research in the domain of climate change.
Image Credit: MBRSC