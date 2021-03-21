1 of 7
Today UAE residents were dealing with plenty of wind.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News Photographer
Dusty and sandy conditions currently prevailing in parts of Sharjah: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an alert that dust storms will affect parts of the country.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Photographer
NCM said northwesterly to westerly winds are blowing, causing dust and sand to suspend into the air.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News photographer
Windy and dusty conditions in Sharjah: Winds will kick up dust and sand; the sea will also be rough, the authority said in its forecast.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News photographer
Horizontal visibility will reduce to 3,000 metres, NCM warned motorists.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News photographer
Such conditions are expected to last till late night and through early morning on Monday, with the winds gradually slowing down.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News photographer
Temperatures are also expected to decrease due to the wind.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News photographer