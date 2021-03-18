1 of 7
This magnificent city Dubai, won the right to hold the prestigious Expo 2020. Terra, the Sustainability Pavilion is now open to the public. Pictured is the gate to the site, which made wholly of carbon-fibre, the strongest material known to man.
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
Entrance to Expo 2020 Dubai. It's time to celebrate culture, collaboration and innovation at the Expo 2020
Image Credit: Lorenzo Smith/Gulf News reader
The main site of Expo 2020 Dubai will be a 438-hectare area (1083 acres) located between the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, near Dubai's southern border with Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
Expo 2020 Dubai will attract millions of tourists from around the world to visit the UAE. The first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region will run from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022 and will bring together more than 190 countries to explore new ideas, form new connections and collectively tackle some of the greatest global challenges of our time.
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
The Expo Entry Portal at the Sustainability District at Dubai Expo 2020 site. Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion is open from 15:00-21:00 on Tuesdays to Thursdays and 16:00-22:00 on Fridays and Saturdays until 10 April 2021.
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
View of the energy trees at the Sustainability Pavilion as part of the Expo 2020 site. Expo 2020 Dubai will have a theme called "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future".
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
The normal one-day tickets for the Expo cost Dh120, while the 3-day tickets are Dh260. There is a 50% discount on entry for students of any age and youth aged 6 to 17. The expo gives free access to children up to 5 years and adults 65 years and above. Disabled persons are also allowed free entry and a caregiver can also visit with them at half the ticket price
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader