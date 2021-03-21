1 of 5
GOOD NEWS, VACCINE FOR ALL: The Ministry of Health and Prevention has now started booking appointments for COVID-19 vaccination for all including citizens and residents aged 16 and above. This is indeed good news for all of us. We all should take pride that we are living in UAE, which gives top priority to the health and wellbeing of its people. The vaccination jabs can now be taken free of cost at any of the 205 vaccination locations countrywide. All residents must avail themselves of this opportunity and get vaccination to help the government achieve its target to make UAE COVID-19 pandemic free. [COMMENT BY: Ashfaq Ahmed, Senior Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
LIBYA’S NEW UNITY GOVERNMENT HAS ITS WORK CUT OUT FOR IT: Last week, Libya officially took a major step towards a new political order, when the national unity government formally came to power, replacing the failed administration in Tripoli and a rival set-up in Benghazi. Militias have battled each other to a standstill, and Libya’s 10-year nightmare finally has a realistic chance of ending. The new government faces a Herculean task: Libya has almost collapsed as a state, and the first job at hand is providing basic services, unifying the central bank and other state institutions. A major test of the new dispensation will be its ability to organise elections slated for December. It remains to be seen if Libya’s new government is up to the task. [ COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
FRANCE ENTERS LOCKDOWN YET AGAIN: France has again entered a month-long lockdown. With the number of cases on the rise in Paris and northern parts of the country, a bold decision had to be made but it has resulted in anger and frustration from some citizens. They will once again need to batten down the hatches and accept the latest set of restrictions that are aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions thankfully are not going to be as severe as previous lockdown measures but many are concerned if they will have the desired effect. If they do not, a lengthier period may be required. That would really test everyone’s patience. [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: AFP
MAN CITY IS “MORE THAN REMARKABLE”: Are Manchester City the ‘best team in the world’ right now? Carlo Ancelotti seems to think so. The Everton manager on Saturday saw his side crashing out of the FA Cup with a 2-0 defeat, while Man City cruised to the semifinals thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Keven De Bruyne. City’s quadruple dreams are stronger than ever — they’re in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, the semifinals of the FA Cup and the finals of the English League Cup; they’re also top of the table in the English Premier League with a 14-point lead. So, it’s not surprising that Ancelotti took his side’s beating on the chin. "I am satisfied because we were beaten by the best team in the world - they are the best,” he said. City boss Pep Guardiola is likely to agree. “It’s not just tactics, it’s mental: being ready every game,” he said. “What we have done is more than remarkable. It’s incredible.” [COMMENT BY: Marwa Hamad, Assistant Editor]
Image Credit: AP
SANDRA OH VOICES HER FEAR FOR ASIAN AMERICANS TODAY: ‘Killing Eve’ star Sandra Oh isn’t one to sit on the sidelines as America faces one its most recent spate of hate crimes against the Asian community there. The popular actress, who is of Korean descent, joined a rally in Oakland on Saturday to protest against the growing hate. “For many of us in our community, this is the first time we are even able to voice our fear and our anger, and I really am so grateful to everyone willing to listen,” Oh can be heard saying in a video that has been circulating on social media. “One thing that I know is that many in our community are very scared, and I understand that. And one way to go through our fear is to reach out to our community.” As the #StopAsianHate momentum gathers steam with widespread protests being staged across the US, celebrities such as Oh are going a long way to assure fans that there is a safe space for them to speak out. And to be heard. [COMMENT BY: Bindu Rai, Entertainment Editor]
Image Credit: Supplied