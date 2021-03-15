The Jude campaign on the occasion of Ramadan is targeting to raise a total of Dh110 million. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: The Sharjah Charitable Society has unveiled its plans for the Ramadan campaign, Joud.

The details were announced during a press conference held at the House of Wisdom headquarters in Sharjah on Monday in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Charity International and members of the Board of Directors.

Sheikh Saqr said: “With the announcement of the launch of our Ramadan campaign, Joud, we are pleased to extend our gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their support and sponsorship of charity projects.”

He said the Joud campaign is targeting to raise a total of Dh110 million.

COVID-19 impact

“We all know the circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic which has had a negative impact on the stability of families.” He said many people had lost their jobs and incomes but thankfully, by the grace of God and the help of Good Samaritans, the challenges were being met.

Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director, revealed that allocations from the Joud campaign have been made for the implementation of projects throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Amongst other things, one million Iftar meals will be distributed inside and outside the country at a cost of Dh15 million, in addition to delivering food baskets to 25,000 beneficiaries at a cost of Dh3.2 million.

The campaign includes several charitable initiatives covering 550 target families under Tafreej al-Karba and other initiatives.

Rent and electricity bills, tuition fees and hospital treatment in deserving cases will be covered at a cost of Dh7.5 million, he said, adding that the High Committee for the Ramadan Campaign, in coordination with the Department of External Projects, has launched a package of charitable projects in countries covered by the association.

Small Hearts campaign

Five relief campaigns for the treatment of people with heart disease will also be launched through the “Small Hearts” campaign at a cost of Dh2.4 million. Nine schools will also be set up.

Bin Khadim said as part of the campaign’s work, 109 homes will be built to accommodate the poor and orphans, while establishing integrated charitable villages at a cost of Dh8.7 million, in addition to digging 21 wells at a cost of Dh2.4 million. A total of 17 mosques at a cost of Dh5.5 million will also be built.

He said the committee is committed to implementing COVID-19 safety protocols, including social distancing, throughout the campaign.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Khalaf, Director General of the Radio and Television Corporation, said that the Radio and Television Corporation as a major partner of the association, will support the campaign and its initiatives.