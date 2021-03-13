Dubai: Dubai on Saturday approved the new 'Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan'. As per the plan, 60 per cent of the emirate’s total area will turn into nature reserves.
Under the new plan, the areas dedicated for economic and entertainment activities will double by one and a half times and the length of the emirate’s beaches will increase by 400 per cent over the next twenty years.
“We want to make Dubai the world’s best place to live in,” said His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as he approved the 20-year plan.
“The ultimate goal of the new Dubai urban plan is to design Dubai’s life for the next 20 years, provide the world’s best and finest life for the population and get ready for the upcoming major demographic and economic developments in the emirate. We pray to Allah Almighty to help everyone serve the country and the people,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.