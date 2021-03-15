1 of 10
Emirati astronauts Hazzaa Al Mansoori and Sultan AlNeyadi are in the thick of their training at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, in preparation for future space missions, including space walks.
Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi were shown underwater at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), doing manoeuvres mimicking the environment in space in a video released by Dubai Media Office.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Training at the Neutral Buoyancy Lab, is “one of the best methods to prepare astronauts for spacewalks", says the video. Neutral buoyancy is the equal tendency of an object to sink or float, it explained.
Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

Al Neyadi prepares to go underwater. The laboratory is used to develop flight procedures, verify hardware compatibility, train astronauts, refine spacewalks procedures.
Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

Operated by Nasa, it is located near Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.
Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

NBL is an astronaut training facility, featuring a large indoor pool of water designed to provide neutral buoyancy to simulate the microgravity that astronauts would experience during spaceflight.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

Sultan Al Neyadi wears his EVA suit for spacewalk training in the indoor pool.
Image Credit: Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre

Al Mansoori and Al Neyadi did the complex underwater training – which lasted for six hours – wearing heavy space suits while making their way at the NBL that contains full-scale mock-ups of the International Space Station (ISS) modules and payloads.
Image Credit: Dubai Media Office/Twitter

The 6.2 million gallon tank includes mock-ups of International Space Station modules and other training materials.
Image Credit: Reuters

The space shuttle at the Space Center Houston, Texas.
Image Credit: Shutterstock