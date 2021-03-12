1 of 8
Denmark’s Daniel Bakkegard lowered a course record as Daniela Ryf, a past winner here, won the men and women’s titles, respectively, with an awesome exhibition of power and athleticism at the Ironman 70.3 in Dubai on Friday.| Above: Portugal's Filipe Azevedo (L), Daniel Kegaard of Denmark (C) and Sweden's Rasmus Svenningsson stand on the podium after competing in the 6th edition of the men's IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai 2021 race.
Portugal's Filipe Azevedo celebrates as he crosses the finish line after competing in the 6th edition of the men's IRONMAN 70.3 Dubai 2021 race.
Daniela Ryf of Switzeland celebrates after winning the 6th edition of the ProWomen Ironman 70.3 Dubai 2021 race during the Ironman 70,3 Dubai race, on March 12, 2021
Ironman 70.3 Dubai,was held on Friday next to Burj Al Arab. Known to be a sell-out event annually, the race is fast. The race offers 50 qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2021 in St George, Utah, United States, plus an additional 25 qualifying slots exclusively for female athletes from the Women For Tri Initiative.
Cyclists ride near the Burj Al Arab hotel.
Participants in a swimming race return to shore during the Ironman 70,3 Dubai competition, on March 11, 2021.
Participants in a swimming race return to shore during the Ironman 70,3 Dubai competition
Swimmers race at the event
