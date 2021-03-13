Abu Dhabi: Leaders, youth, decision makers, government officials, experts, and entrepreneurs are set to converge onto the third edition of the Mohamed Bin Zayed Majlis for Future Generations (MBZMFG 2021) on Sunday, March 14 — held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
The virtual event is organised by the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court under the theme Thriving in the Next Normal. It presents an interactive platform for young participants to engage in constructive dialogue with the speakers in an effort to enhance their skills, empower them, and engage them in the plans to shape a better future.
The 2021 Majlis welcomes 36 speakers, with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. All in all, the virtual sessions of the event will feature 12 ministers, six high-ranking federal and local government officials, several international experts, and a group of prominent local and international entrepreneurs.
The sessions of the MBZMFG 2021 will be streamed on social media channels, while more than 13,000 young participants join the event on its official website. Activities will also include the unveiling of findings from an unprecedented study conducted with young Emiratis to gauge their vision for the UAE’s agenda for the next 50 years.