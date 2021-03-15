1 of 13
In a sandy spot in Mamzar, overlooking the lagoon between Dubai and Sharjah, freestyle cyclists have made their tricks and stunts course out of discarded materials.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
During the weekends, different groups of freestylers from the Filipino community in the UAE gather to polish their skills, practise their hobby and keep fit.
Freestyle cyclists participate in several well-established disciplines. As in the other forms of freestyle riding, there are no specific rules; style/aesthetics, skills, and creativity are emphasised.
The activity draws amateurs and professionals from Dubai and Sharjah, allowing them to socialise and have fun.
Their ingenuity and passion for freestyling are evident from the care and skill they have taken to create a makeshift course out of junk.
Besides the fun factor, their little corner also serves as a much-needed platform to keep sharp for competitions that are held in Fujairah.
Some of the UAE’s most scenic terrain are helping to boost interest in all forms of the sport.
Balance during bicycle stunts is far more challenging than normal riding.
Waiting for his turn.
It is not an easy track, so first and foremost, safety comes first.
To prevent serious injuries, a good set of safety gear is mandatory.
Freestyle cyclists make use of urban and accessible public spaces to perform tricks.
