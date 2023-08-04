Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has joined hands with global healthcare company Sanofi in a collaborative agreement aimed at advancing diagnostic performance and accuracy in the field of rare diseases.

The partnership will particularly focus on expediting the screening process for lysosomal storage disorders (LSDs) and reducing the average diagnostic journey for rare disease patients, according to a press release on Friday.

Sanofi, leveraging its expertise in disease pathways, will work in collaboration with SEHA to hasten the generation and application of clinical knowledge for the accurate diagnosis of patients with LSDs, including Gaucher disease, Acid Sphingomyelinase Deficiency (ASMD) disease B and A/B, Pompe disease, Fabry disease, and Mucopolysaccharidosis diseases.

Patient access

The partnership aims to offer a comprehensive suite of services to enhance patient access to an early and precise diagnosis. Sanofi will cover the expenses associated with laboratory testing, packaging, storage, and shipment of samples to accredited send-out laboratories. Furthermore, the company will provide training to SEHA’s healthcare professionals on sample collection procedures and best practices, allowing seamless integration of testing into their electronic systems for differential diagnostics panels and early detection of rare conditions.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, Chief Corporate Officer, PureHealth, said that through the collaboration with Sanofi, the aim is to revolutionize diagnostic performance, expedite the screening process for lysosomal storage disorders, and reduce the diagnostic journey for rare disease patients, ensuring timely interventions and improved outcomes.

Preventive diagnostic

Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, Group Chief Executive Officer of SEHA, highlighted the significance of building alliances with regional and global healthcare innovators to elevate the standard of care and deliver cutting-edge preventive, diagnostic, and treatment options to the people of the UAE. Sanofi’s expertise in rare disease research makes it an ideal partner to empower the patient community with effective diagnosis and sustainable access to treatment.

Jean-Paul Scheuer, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager at Sanofi, emphasised the importance of addressing the unmet needs of patients and empowering them to live better lives by pushing the boundaries of science and innovation. The collaboration with SEHA aims to ease the burden on rare disease patients by supporting them with early diagnosis and better health outcomes. Genetics diseases in UAE

Participants from SEHA and Sanofi during the agreement signing ceremony Image Credit: Supplied

According to the UAE Genetics Diseases Association, there are more than 400 genetic diseases present in the UAE, making this collaboration crucial to the improvement of healthcare outcomes for patients with rare diseases.

Rare disease partients

Sanofi’s commitment to rare disease patients in the UAE and the Greater Gulf is evident through its humanitarian program, providing innovations to around 250 rare disease patients and supporting 16 patients through humanitarian aid. The company sponsors diagnostic solutions, including genetic, enzymatic, immunogenicity, and biomarker testing, to fully accredited laboratories in the region.