Dubai: The Dubai Police has recently celebrated the graduation of 1,392 students, representing 20 nationalities, from the ‘Summer Camp’ programme, which ran under the slogan: “Our Summer is Safe & Fun... Innovative & Productive.”

The grand ceremony, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, was graced by Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director-General of Dubai’s Community Development Authority.

Mindful generations

In his statement, Lt Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri expressed his deep admiration for the exceptional performance and exemplary discipline of the participating students. He emphasised that this year’s programme warmly welcomed 952 new students, providing them with a valuable opportunity to benefit from the diverse range of specialised courses offered by the Hemaya International Centre.

Al Marri also praised the parents for their unwavering dedication in motivating their children to make the most of their leisure time through programmes and activities that promote personal growth, skill development, self-confidence, and a profound sense of responsibility.

Furthermore, he reaffirmed the Force’s commitment towards students throughout the summer break, noting the necessity of participating in nurturing disciplined, enlightened, and knowledgeable generations capable of positively addressing the challenges that arise within society. He pointed out that the programmes offered by Hemaya International Centre are designed to stay abreast of the latest developments and cater to the current and future needs of the students.

The event also witnessed the attendance of the Dubai Police Assistant Commandants, His Excellency Dr. Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Member of the Federal National Council and Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation; His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, and His Excellency Mohammed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Student Wellbeing Sector at Emirates Schools Establishment. Several senior officers, partners, and the students’ families were also present to commemorate this special occasion.

Time investment

Major General Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, Director of Anti-Narcotics Department at Dubai Police, stressed the keenness of Dubai Police to support and organise summer programmes and activities for school students at the end of the academic year. He underscored these courses’ significant positive influence in molding the students’ characters, fostering a deep sense of belonging, instilling respect for regulations and laws, and nurturing awareness, courage, bravery, and a spirit of sacrifice in serving and defending the nation.

Furthermore, he stated, “Developing an individual’s character requires years of dedicated work and the collaboration of all stakeholders within the education system, in partnership with various government and semi-governmental institutions.”

Meanwhile, Brigadier Khalid bin Muwaiza, Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, emphasized that Hemaya International Centre is dedicated to launching various awareness, educational, and training programs and initiatives for all members of society, including students. The Centre spares no effort in harassing all resources to support the programme, aiming to serve students’ best interests and align with Dubai Police’s strategic objective of promoting community happiness.

Various activities

Colonel Dr. Abdul Rahman Sharaf Al Maamari, Acting Director of Hemaya International Centre, highlighted the diverse range of summer programs and courses that cater to the student’s interests and desires.

These featured a wide array of courses, including the Little Rescuer (Swimming), scuba diving, promising investigator, Equestrian Generations initiative, Cycling initiative, Future Officers Course (School Security), computer maintenance, first aid, awareness ambassadors, photojournalism, shooting, football, gypsum courses, culinary arts, juice preparation, pastry arts, and a variety of informative field visits.

Furthermore, he clarified that the total number of participants was 1,392, comprising 857 boys and 535 girls students representing 20 different nationalities. They all enrolled in the training sessions and courses held across ten centres and schools in Dubai.

These included Al Safa School, Al Qeyam Model School. In the Deira area, training venues were provided at Ahmed Bin Rashid School in Al Muhaissnah 1, Hamdan Bin Rashid School in Al Warqa’a 2 for boys students, Asma Bint Al Nu’man Hall in Al Tawar 3, and Al Rashidiya Secondary School for Girls.

About Dubai Police Summer Camp