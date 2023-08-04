Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has marked a significant milestone in incorporating state-of-the-art technologies into its academic curriculum by officially launching the emirate’s first academic quantum lab in partnership with Vernewell Group.

The quantum lab will serve as a collaborative hub for students, researchers, and experts to delve into quantum technologies, exchange knowledge, and acquire innovative skills to tackle complex challenges beyond the capabilities of classical computations.

Among the diverse range of captivating pursuits, the lab will explore quantum encryption, optimisations, quantum blockchain, and other cutting-edge domains.

Quantum computing Quantum computing represents a multidisciplinary domain that intersects computer science, physics, and mathematics.



It harnesses the principles of quantum mechanics to solve intricate problems at a faster pace than classical computers. The field encompasses hardware research and application development.



Quantum computers leverage quantum mechanical effects, like superposition and quantum interference, to excel in specific problem-solving tasks. Prominent applications include machine learning (ML), optimization, and simulating physical systems.



As quantum computing advances, it may eventually tackle use cases like simulating complex chemical systems, surpassing the capabilities of even the most powerful supercomputers available today.

The inauguration was attended by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of ADU, Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Electrical Engineering professor at ADU, Malak Trabelsi Loeb, Managing Director of Vernewell Group, and Dr. Rabie Mahmoud, Quantum Cryptography expert at Vernewell Academy, along with senior leaders from ADU and Vernewell Group.

Collaborative learning

The lab is an essential component of the visionary DARQ Hub, a collaborative learning and innovation center, which will be utilised by students, faculty, and staff members as an innovative incubator to foster the creation, patenting, and commercialisation of revolutionary solutions in the DARQ tech sphere, including quantum computing.

The lab aims to advance the quantum education and research landscape in the region while preparing the next generation of professionals with the skills required in the quantum era.

Prof. Aouad, said: “The quantum lab signifies a remarkable step in the realm of quantum technologies. Through this lab, we aim to offer top-notch resources and tools to our students, faculty members, and the wider UAE community to elevate our everyday technologies and pave the way for an innovative future. At ADU, we are committed to fostering innovation in the latest technologies, including quantum mechanics, and prepare our students for the fast-moving developments of the future.”

Loeb stated: “Vernewell is privileged to be inspired by the visionary leadership of the UAE, a beacon of innovation, and we believe that quantum computing holds the key to unlocking limitless possibilities for our world. In alignment with the UAE’s forward-thinking vision, Vernewell is dedicated to driving progress in this transformative field.”

“Our partnership with Abu Dhabi University exemplifies our commitment to advancing quantum education and fostering a highly skilled workforce. Together, we aim to shape a future where the true potential of quantum computing is harnessed, empowering individuals and propelling industries forward. Through this partnership, we are honored to contribute to the UAE’s vision of technological leadership and a brighter future for all,” Loeb added.

Quantum computing tech

Through the collaboration with Vernewell, ADU is set to introduce SpinQ Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Triangulum Mini and NMR Gemini Mini Quantum Computers.

Qya SpinQ Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Triangulum Mini is a three-qubit quantum computer based on NMR technology, allowing students to explore complex quantum algorithms such as quantum Fourier transform and Grover search algorithm.



On the other hand, the NMR Gemini Mini is a two-qubit quantum computing system equipped with a touch interface, enabling students to learn about customized quantum circuits with built-in quantum computing courses covering fundamental concepts and advanced topics.



The portable nature of the NMR Gemini Mini allows it to be connected to other NMR quantum computers to create a quantum computer network.