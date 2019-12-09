First Kandora worn in space by UAE astronaut Hazzaa is also on display

Dubai: Global Village’s latest attraction, the world famous Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, was officially opened to the public on Sunday.

CEO of Global Village, Bader Anwahi and CEO of Ripley Entertainment, Jim Pattison Jr. spoke at the opening before unveiling a special addition to the Ripley’s museum: the Kandora that UAE astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori wore in space during his eight-day stay on the International Space Station between September 25 and October 3.

This local treasure can be seen exhibited at Ripley’s throughout the season along with the astronaut’s space patches and Emirati food containers taken on the mission.

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium is a museum attraction that combined entertainment with education, making it a perfect family destination. Guests can experience a wide collection of 150 rare artefacts and oddities such as the world’s only wooden-built Ferrari that can drive on water, a meteorite proven to come from Mars and the full skeleton of a Komodo dragon.

Both Anwahi and Pattison Jr. spoke at the opening about the compatibility of Ripley’s and Global Village, being as they both seek the wow factor and aspire to go beyond the norm.

“World-class entertainment, culture, and activities are synonymous with the Global Village experience, and we are always looking to amplify the wow factor that our guests have come to know and love,” said Anwahi. “By boosting Dubai’s reputation as the cultural and entertainment heart of the Middle East, we believe that the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! attraction will create a lasting impression on the city’s landscape for decades to come. As the nation continues its journey as an established destination for out-of-this-world attractions and experiences, we welcome guests from all corners of the UAE and the world to enjoy Global Village’s ever-evolving thrills and wow factor.”

Pattison Jr. said, “Dubai offers a plethora of world-class entertainment, which is why we believe Global Village and the city of Dubai to be the ideal location for Ripley Entertainment’s first attraction in the MENA region. We are certain people of the UAE will love the unique, bizarre and one-of-a-kind exhibits we have in store for them.”

Anwahi also emphasised on the importance of combining entertainment with education. The attraction will be a destination for school visits, he says, where children of all ages can learn and be amazed at the interactive museum. “Students, for example, can see the figures of the tallest man, heaviest man and skinniest man, but they would also receive an educational explanation on the science behind those genes.”

The museum also includes creative pieces that can inspire the more artistically inclined visitors, such as paintings made with gun powder, wedding dresses tailored with toilet paper and a large sculpture of the Capitol building made entirely with toothpicks.

Experience the Ripley’s museum at these prices:

Ripley’s Believe It or Not entry fee: Dhs 40

Amazing Mirror Maze: Dhs 25

Combo ticket: Dhs 50