Marking the occasion of World Turtle Day, Emirates Nature-WWF and its partners Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD) and the Marine Research Foundation (MRF) revealed the groundbreaking results of their ongoing research on the Gulf Green Turtle Conservation Project. The findings are a first of a kind in the Arabian sea region, and one of only a handful of similar efforts worldwide. In collaboration with EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF has successfully tagged a total of 36 turtles using satellite transmitters, recently three of these were tracked from their feeding grounds of off Bu Tinah Island, Abu Dhabi, all the way to Oman where they mated, nested, and found their way back home to Bu Tinah Island. The project’s findings have proven that turtles belong to no single nation, underscoring that all nations have a shared responsibility to protect turtles and cohesively manage the seas in which they inhabit. Image Credit:

