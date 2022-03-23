Abu Dhabi: As temperatures begin to rise across the UAE, vehicle owners must protect their vehicles from fires, which mostly occur as a result of neglecting safety and prevention measures, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence have urged.
Vehicles contain flammable liquids like petrol and other oils, and are built of flammable internal components like plastic and rubber. Practices like leaving behind flammable liquids in a locked car, or using non-compliant fuel products, can result in fires, the police said in a statement.
Routine maintenance
Salem Al Habashi, director of the public safety department at Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, called on motorists to carry out routine vehicle maintenance through a qualified technician or repair shop. Unlicensed workshops and technicians can create another malfunction while repairing another, Al Habashi said. He also urged motorists to keep a fire extinguisher and first aid bag handy in case of an emergency.
Major causes
Major Dr Adel Al Saqri, head of the fire department for forensic evident at Abu Dhabi Police, explained that there are five major reasons behind most vehicle fires. These include:
-the use of essential additives that do not conform to the approved measurements and specifications
-leaving behind flammable liquid materials in the vehicle
-the use of non-original fuel or lubricant products that are not compatible with the vehicle’s electrical system
-failure to disconnect electrical devices inside the vehicle, especially in the summer
-the installation of additional parts in the vehicle by a non-specialist technician