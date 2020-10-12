New modular service counters provide an extra layer of protection to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the consulate. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Philippine Consulate General in Dubai has recently undergone renovations and has introduced new modular service counters to provide an extra layer of protection to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The reception area, passport processing section, passport coordinator’s office, encoding section, notarial processing section and the Assistance-to-Nationals (ATN) section are among the nine offices that were renovated with office modular partitions, Philippine consul-general Paul Raymund Cortes told Gulf News.

“While the Consulate strives to creatively accommodate the demand for consular services by our kababayan (compatriots) here in Dubai and the Northern Emirates during this time of pandemic, we also aim to provide them comfort and safety while they are inside the Consulate premises. We would like to welcome them to an improved Consulate,” Cortes said. “More importantly, we want to make sure that if and when they are at the consulate, there is minimal physical interaction and enough distancing between clients and our personnel so there is less risk of spreading the virus among themselves,” he underlined.

The renovation is part of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) commitment to provide better facilities and services. Image Credit: Supplied

Cortes said the physical renovation of the consulate is part of the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs’ (DFA) commitment to provide better facilities and services to overseas Filipinos and in adherence to UAE’s call for a responsible return to a ‘new normal’.

How to reach the Philippine Consulate * WhatsApp — +971 56 4177558

* ATN Section — +971 56 5015755/ +971 56 5015756

Email Addresses:

* Civil Registry Unit (CRU) / Report of Birth and Death: birth@pcgdubai.ae

* Notarials: notarials@pcgdubai.ae

*Passport Renewal: passportcoord@pcgdubai.ae

* Passport Releasing: passport.releasing@pcgdubai.ae

* Marriage: marriage@pcgdubai.ae

* Visa of foreign national going to Philippines: visa@pcgdubai.ae

* Legal Matters and Assistance to Nationals (ATN): atn@pcgdubai.ae

* Cultural events: cultural@pcgdubai.ae

By appointment only