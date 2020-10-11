1 of 9
There are a few things that are distinctive about Dubai. There’s the rolls of sand that surround the city. There’s the glass and steel titans that overlook all the development. And there’s the waterfront market in Deira, which calls on all travelers to look for their wares.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
The Waterfront Market in Deira, near Hamriya Port, is a vibrant place, home to hundreds of vendors. It opened two-and-a-half years ago, having taken over from Deira’s famed Fish Market.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
The Market brings with it better technology and facilities to boost efficiency and reduce waste. Take for example the improvements that allow fishermen to unload fresh catch from their dhows onto pontoons that carry them to the market seamlessly.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
The smell of freshly caught fish and sounds of chatter fill the air as one navigates through rows of displays.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
The display is varied, some seafood has been caught locally and some in nearby regions, such as Oman and India.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
The character of the market is defined by the hawkers and barrow boys.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
During the chaotic wholesale auction before dawn, many of the UAE’s hotels and restaurants buy their produce.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/ Staff Photographer
From just arrived catches of fish, meat and poultry to a crisp crop of fruit and vegetables, dates and honey, the sheer range of produce available under one roof is staggering.
Image Credit: AFP
There is a variety of food and beverage outlets on the sea-facing promenade at the rear end of the market. There are also entertainment areas, including a soft play area for kids.
Image Credit: AFP