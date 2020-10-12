1 of 8
Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi: A special UAE residents' offer is available at this hotel in October starting at Dh1,040 per night. The offer includes 20 per cent off best available rates and breakfast for two at Le Vendôme brasserie or in the comfort of their room.
JA The Resorts (JA Beach Hotel and JA Palm Tree Court): Booking a staycation in either of these hotels will get you resort credit of Dh200 or Dh400 (depending on the kind of room booked) to spend on food and beverages or at the shooting club, golf course, equestrian centre or on treatments at Calm Spa.
Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai: UAE Residents' offer at this hotel includes 20 per cent off room rates as well as complimentary breakfast and dinner for two, while the Stay & Play for Longer offers guests 20 per cent off the most flexible room rate when booking minimum four nights, or stay for eight or more nights and visitors receive 25 per cent off the most flexible rate.
The Westin Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina: This property is welcoming guests back with a fully inclusive family staycation deal at Dh1,299 a night for a family of four. This includes complimentary breakfast in Mina's Kitchen, lunch and dinner (two beverages per person), complimentary minibar access and access to non-motorised water sports.
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island: Study Hard, Play Hard offers families a three-night stay at the expansive property, alongside daily complimentary wholesome breakfast and healthy snacks in the room for kids for just Dh999 for two adults and two kids.
Rixos Bab Al Bar: Guests booking a weekday stay of minimum two nights at any suite category will receive 15 per cent off the best available rate and includes early check-in, late check-out, signature welcome amenities and a Private Cabana by the beach with refreshments.
Andaz Dubai The Palm: This property has two staycation offers - Drunch Getaway (Dh375 per night per person) and Habib-Tea (from Dh649 per night for two). Both include an upgrade to a Sea View room and the Drunch package includes selected bites and house beverages from their Drunch menu from 7-9pm and 2 complimentary detox juice vouchers at The Locale. The Habib-Tea offer also includes detox afternoon tea for two, Lazy Breakfast available until 5pm and complimentary lunch or dinner at The Locale
Anantara Eastern Mangroves Abu Dhabi: Starting at Dh795 per night, the all inclusive staycation deal here includes all meals, unlimited house beverages, free stay for two children younger than 12. Booking directly could get you discounts and further perks.
