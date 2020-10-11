1 of 10
There was an Indian Premier League top-of-the table clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Abu Dhabi on Sunday night.
Delhi won the toss and elected to bat, with skipper Shreyas Iyer smashing 42 off 33 balls.
But it was Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 69 off 52 balls that was key in helping Delhi get to 162-4.
Mumbai recovered from the early loss of Rohit Sharma to race after their target, with Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav hitting identical scores of 53.
Then came the scare as Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya fell with the target of 163 in sight.
However, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya steadied the Mumbai ship and got them safely home with two balls to spare.
Earlier, a dramatic 85-run sixth wicket partnership between Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia took Rajasthan Royals over the line to win by five wickets in a dramatic finish against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on Sunday.
Parag (42 off 26 balls) smashed Khaleel Ahmed over extra cover for a six with one ball remaining as Tewatia (45 off 28 balls) reminded that his Sharjah heroics were not a flash in the pan.
Not even a diehard Royals fan gave the team much chance after they lost Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler with only 26 runs on the board as they began their chase of 159 on a slow wicket. A six off the penultimate ball got them over the line.
Manish Pandey top-scored for Sunrisers with 59. Royals and Sunrisers both now have three wins from their seven matches.
Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI