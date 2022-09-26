Dubai: Pharmacies across the UAE can start giving vaccines for influenza and COVID-19, provided they follow the guidelines set by the health authorities, top officials revealed on Monday.
The emirate of Abu Dhabi has begun providing the vaccination service through pharmacies and this will now be extended to all the emirates, officials said at the launch of the national awareness campaign on seasonal influenza vaccine.
“It will be coming through, maybe by the end of the month,” said Dr. Hussein Abdel Rahman Al-Rand, assistant undersecretary for the public sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
He said the guidelines and regulations are already in place.
“If they [pharmacies) fulfill the requirements, they will be licensed to give vaccines in the pharmacy,” he said.
Officials also announced that people can now avail flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine without keeping the mandatory gap of two weeks between them that was in practice earlier.