Ajman: Pakistani expats in the UAE can get special 40 per cent discount on doctors’ consultation at Aster Clinics in Norther Emirates including Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Service will soon be available at Aster Clinics in Sharjah.

Overseas Pakistanis Network (OPN), a prominent social media platform run by a group of Pakistani volunteers in the UAE, has signed an agreement with the Aster Clinics in Ajman to seal the deal. The agreement will ensure affordable medical treatment for those Pakistanis who do not have health insurance. They will also be able to get 30 per cent discount on laboratory tests.

No health insurance

Asim Shehzad, president of the OPN said that the signing of agreement would ensure all Pakistanis who do not have insurance get quality treatment with affordable prices. “We are thankful to Aster Clinics management for signing this agreement as it will be a great relief for low income group of Pakistanis who live in Northern Emirates and do not have medical insurance,” he added.

Ali Askar, Unit head of Aster Specialty Medical Centre in Ajman said that any Pakistani expat could just walk into the clinic and ask for 40 per cent discount on doctor consultation. They can also get a special card issued at the clinics.

No registration fee

“The agrement is part of our community outreach initiative. Currently, we are offering this service at our clinics in Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah but very soon it will be extended to Sharjah as well, he said. He made it clear that the service is open to all Pakistanis living across the UAE. Pakistani expat can also get their COVID-19 PCR tests done at the clinics for only Dh50. In addition, no registration fee will be charged from the patients.

Dream come true

Shehzad said: “It is a dream come true for low-income group of Pakistani expats who do not have medical insurance. We are thankful to Aster Group for such a great deal to our community members. I am also happy that I was able to do something good for our community.”

Shehzad also thanked the OPN members for their support and efforts to help the community members in need. Also present at the ceremony were OPN Chairman Nasir Jamil Orakzai and its members including Yasir Imtiaz Awan, Attat Hussian Warsi and Faiz Jamil among others.