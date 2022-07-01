1 of 8
I think we can all agree that summer is the time to be shy – at least when it comes to a sunny day. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t head out in the evenings for a nice ride and some Insta-perfect moments. Plan out your Eid break – the first day is July 8 – with a few trips to lovely lakes. These are your options:
Wondering where the pastel green lakes with lily pads lie? It’s a place called ‘Long Salt Lake’, in the Al Wathba region of Abu Dhabi. Drive through a patch of desert – i.e. go off-roading a bit – and you’ll come across this pool.
Dubai’s Moon Lake is the latest viral trend among residents and a must-see destination. Located in Al Qudra desert, it is frequented by Arabian Onyx and gazelles. In true UAE-style, head over there in a 4x4 vehicle for a nice sunset visit.
While you’re in Al Qudra, don’t forget to check out a lake in the shape of intertwined hearts, called the Love Lake. The venue is perfect for barbeques and sunsets with your significant other, or the entire family. Flamingos, ducks, and swans are aplenty around the lakes in the area.
Expo Lake celebrates the fact that Dubai hosted the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asian region. Located just beyond the Expo site near the Al Maktoum Airport, you may get a bird’s eye view if you were flying out of Dubai's Al Maktoum International Airport.
The Instagram-worthy Plant Lake is reportedly located on the eastern side of Al Jubail Island, close to Zeera Island and across the water from Khor Laffan. This newly discovered lake was also appropriately named due to its unique shape, which in this case resembles a plant with its structure akin to a root and leaves.
UAE university student Ammar Al Farsi first captured stunning photos of what he affectionately called the ‘Pink Lake’, which went viral on social networking sites. In an article published by the website howstuffworks.com, it explained that Halobacteria and the algae Dunaliella salina cause lakes to turn pink in colour, as they both which thrive in salty environments. The exact cause of this lake hasn’t been verified yet, but it’s worth a visit and a photography session.
Swan Lake in Hatta is a thrilling destination, with the shimmering but tranquil surface of the lake reflecting the gorgeous rising sun. Ducks waddle out of their nests for a morning swim, and the sound of flowing water can be heard. A relaxing retreat from Dubai's hectic daily life, this lake is a relatively obscure destination that is quickly becoming one of the emirate's most popular day trips. The lake is also close to the Hatta Heritage Village –and is approximately a 90-minute drive away from Dubai.
