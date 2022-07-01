1 of 10
‘The Idhun Chronicles’ (Amazon Prime Video): When a teenager comes home to an empty dog house, a broken into home and strangers hovering over his parents’ bodies, he is incensed. But before he can think of the next move, more people suddenly show up in a flash of blinding light. The two attackers face off against the two defenders and the teen is whisked away to a different world, where he’ll need to learn how to accept his new reality; he is now an orphan and may not even be an earthling.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ (Netflix): This horror-comedy will have you in splits in turns and turning away in turns (out of fear). This is the story of twins — yes, one good, one bad — and the evil rage that sibling rivalry can inspire. When the bus Reet (Kiara Advani) is supposed to be on crashes, she lets her family believe she is dead; this is for a noble reason; and helped by Ruhan (Kartik Aaryan), she hides in her ancestral, reportedly haunted home. She may not believe in ghosts, but that doesn’t mean the ghost doesn’t believe in her.
‘Unorthodox’ (Netflix): In this German-American drama television miniseries, a Jewish woman who loves to sing runs away to start her life anew in America. She has little in the way of friends or money — and an ex-husband on her trail… what could go wrong?
‘Bachchan Pandey’ (Amazon Prime Video): A gangster who relishes killing people meets a journalist trying to make a documentary on him; will the movie ever get made?
‘Step Up: 2 the Streets’ (Netflix): This is one of my all-time favourite dance movies; Andy, who is part of a street dancing crew, has one last chance to stay in a city with her late mum’s best friend — going to a traditional performing arts school. Will she make the cut or will the high-falutin people of the establishment take the joy out of her passion: street dancing? The finale is fantastic, so watch on for that.
‘The Terminal List’ (Amazon Prime Video): Chris Pratt gets into action mode in this adaptation of author Jack Carr’s book. He plays Navy SEAL officer James Reece who tries to figure out why his entire platoon was ambushed on a mission. He eventually discovers that dark forces are at play.
‘Sharkdog’ (Netflix): There’s loads of movies and TV shows to keep kids entertained this summer. One show, which just released its second season, is about 10-year-old Max and his best friend, Sharkdog — who is literally half shark and half dog.
‘Bergen’ (UAE cinemas): This powerful and tragic biopic has been doing well at the box office, and its real-life storyline is one to witness. It follows the story of a Turkish woman as she transforms from a promising cello player to a world-famous singer. Known as ‘The Queen of Arabesque’, she garnered a cult following and performed despite losing an eye in an acid attack orchestrated by her husband. She was later shot to death by her ex-husband at the age of 30. Directed by Caner Alper, ‘Bergen’ stars Farah Zeynep Abdullah in the lead role.
‘Dollface’ (Disney+): Grab your gal pals and hunker down to catch this show about friendship. It stars Kat Dennings as Jules, who is dumped by her long-term boyfriend. She has to then reconnect wit the female friends she had left behind.
‘Tomorrow’ (Netflix): Check out this unique Korean drama about special grim reapers who have to work with a man who is made half-human and half-spirit by accident. They team up to save people who are on the verge of suicide.
