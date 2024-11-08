Just 24 hours after dropping by $80, gold is pushing its way back, gaining more than $25 to $2,695 an ounce by 07:45am. In between, the asset had briefly shot back over $2,700 levels.

The UAE gold rate is now at Dh301 for a gram of 22K, after dropping below Dh300 on November 6 when the votes for the US Presidential election showed Donald Trump heading for a historic comeback win. The dollar was inching higher and such occasions are always a drag on high gold prices. (Click here to check the latest gold & remittance rates in UAE.)

The highest UAE gold rate for 22K is Dh311. 25 a gram, which was as recently as on October 30.

Yesterday (November 7), gold prices took quite a slide, dropping as much as $80 to $2,660. It was forecast that gold would slip further to $2,600 levels shortly before heading higher.

Today’s bounce back thus comes as a bit of a surprise. The last thing that shoppers need to see is such volatility on gold prices. Stability is what they seek when it comes to their gold buying decisions, and this week they have had very little of it.

Market watchers say today's gains for gold could be a reaction to the US Federal Reserve interest rate cut by 0.25% and what it has suggested as more to come in the months ahead.