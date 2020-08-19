Dubai: Around 100 families covering 500 people of various nationalities have benefitted from the food distribution initiative undertaken by Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) on Monday for the benefit of the recent Ajman market fire victims.
Speaking to Gulf News, Rizwan Fancy, 50, director welfare at PAD, said the association distributed more than 100 food packs containing several kilos of rice, flour, pulses and other basic commodities — each package enough to feed four to five people.
The fire broke out earlier this month.
As many as 125 shops were gutted at Ajman Public Market, more popularly known as ‘Irani Market’ among residents, on August 5.
Prior to the incident, the market was closed for four months as a COVID-19 safety measure. The fire, meanwhile, was brought under control and no casualties were reported. Ajman Civil Defence controlled the blaze with the help of Dubai, Sharjah and Umm Al Quwain civil defence teams.
Fancy said the fire reduced to ashes not only the source of livelihood of a lot of shop owners, but also of workers who had spent several decades of their lives in the market, which they considered as their second home.
“It was really heart-breaking to see them lose their source of livelihood. Those who were affected by the fire were mostly Indians, Bangladeshis and Iranians. Aside from the food packs, we also provided them with hygiene kits,” Fancy told Gulf News.
The Pakistani businessman added that PAD will continue to support the fire victims.