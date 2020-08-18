An average of 136 daily increase is being recorded among both citizens and residents

Dubai: The UAE is witnessing an alarming increase in new COVID-19 infections and that is blamed on social and family gatherings and the failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures by the public, according to UAE Health minister, Abdul Rahman Al Owais.

According to Dr. Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesman for the UAE Government, some 365 new people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed infections to 64,906.

Meanwhile, two more deaths from the deadly virus have been confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 366, the ministry reported.

Al Hammadi also announced the full recovery of 115 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking that number up to 57,909 of total recovered patients.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 59,759 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.

Speaking during the media briefing, Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, revealed that the UAE has so far conducted more than 6 million COVID-19 tests.

“Despite a significant decline in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, unfortunately we see a surge in daily cases. We urge the public to adhere to precautionary measures and to avoid family and social gatherings”, Al Owais said.

“Phase three of the clinical trial to develop a Covid-19 vaccine is progressing well. No side effects have been observed on volunteers who participated in the trials. We value their contribution and invite more volunteers to take part in the trials,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Al Hammadi said: “Unfortunately, we have seen recently an alarming increase in the number of daily cases, compared to previous weeks. A daily increase of around 136 cases among both citizens and residents has been recorded”.