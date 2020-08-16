1 of 7
From commercial and industrial applications to expeditions to the North Pole, the Antarctic and Icelandic volcanoes, the Toyota Hilux has proven its mettle in some of the most gruelling terrain and conditions over the years. Now, latching on to the global trend of erstwhile commercial pickups spawning lifestyle variants, UAE’s Al-Futtaim Toyota has launched a retail grade Toyota Hilux in the country.
Image Credit: Supplied
Dubbed Hilux Adventure, the lifestyle truck is based on the eighth-generation Hilux and is powered by a 4.0-litre V6 that’s good for 235 horsepower and 376Nm of torque.
Image Credit: Supplied
Positioned as a leisure vehicle designed for active family life, Toyota says it is ideal for long road trips, off-road exploration, camping, fishing, and other lifestyle activities that require carrying a lot of gear along with passengers.
Image Credit: Supplied
With switchable four-wheel drive, a beefy skid plate, and wide arch extensions to fit the large 18-inch alloy wheels and tyres, the Hilux Adventure can tackle varied terrain. Toyota says particular focus has been given during development of the new suspension to enhance both ride comfort and handling compared to the commercial version of the pickup.
Image Credit: Supplied
Inside, the cabin gets a new multi-information display and 8.0-inch centre console infotainment unit, with a suite of software and graphics that are in line with its retail positioning. It also comes equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
Image Credit: Supplied
“We have been constantly asked for a retail version of the Hilux, and now, I can proudly announce that it’s finally here and that customers, Emiratis and expats alike, do not need a commercial license to enjoy this tough machine. I believe the Hilux Adventure will be a strong player in the lifestyle pick-up segment thanks to its striking new design, powerful powertrain, and technological updates. We are extremely confident that this vehicle will exceed the expectations of those who have waited for it for so long,” says Saud Abbasi, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Toyota.
Image Credit: Supplied
There are eleven colours available including white, orange, silver, gray, blue, red, bronze and black. The Hilux Adventure is now available at Al-Futtaim Toyota dealerships in the UAE with prices starting from Dh143,000.
Image Credit: Supplied