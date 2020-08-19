Abu Dhabi: UAE reported 435 new coronavirus cases, one death and 113 recoveries on Wednesday.
The numbers showed a sharp spike in comparison to the figures over the last month and the authorities had attributed the rise to social and family gatherings and the failure to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures by the public.
72,076 tests were conducted over the last few days which led to the detection of the new cases, Ministry of Health and Prevention said.
Total cases confirmed in the UAE as of now are 65,341 out of which 58,022 people have recovered. Total death toll stands at 367.