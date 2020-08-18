1 of 20
Director Juergen Scheuermann welcomes students as schools reopen at the Karl-Rehbein high school in Hanau, Germany.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 20
Elementary students sit in a classroom using plastics to separate desks in West Sumatra province, Indonesia
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 20
A student wearing a protective face mask stands on a mark for social distancing at a classroom in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, Japan
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 20
Students and teachers wear protective face masks while keeping social distance as schools reopen in Hanau, Germany
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 20
Students of Sam Khok school wearing face masks and face shields are seen inside old ballot boxes repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopen, at Pathum Thani province, Thailand
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 20
A student of Sam Khok school sits inside an old ballot box repurposed into partitions as schools nationwide reopened in Thailand
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 20
Kindergarten students from the Wichuthit school eat their lunch during a social distancing rehearsal ahead of nationwide schools reopening in Bangkok, Thailand.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 20
Children use hoops for social distancing at L'Ecole des Petits, an independent French bilingual school, as the lockdown eases in Fulham, London
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 20
Students wearing protective face masks respect social distancing as they walk past lockers at the College Rosa Parks school during its reopening in Nantes, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 20
A teacher eats with students at a school where senior middle school students have returned to campus in Yichang, Hubei province, China.
Image Credit: Reuters
11 of 20
Students stand on social distancing marks before entering a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Jumet, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
12 of 20
A child, part of a small group aged between 6 to 10 years-old is seen at a nursery school, as part of a pilot test to see how social distancing can work in schools throughout the region of Piedmont, near Vercelli, Italy.
Image Credit: Reuters
13 of 20
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice as a small part of French children head back to their schools with new rules and social distancing in France.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 20
A schoolchild and teacher wear face masks in a classroom at a primary school during its reopening in Brussels, Belgium.
Image Credit: Reuters
15 of 20
Students wearing protective face masks sit in a classroom at D. Pedro V High School in Lisbon, Portugal.
Image Credit: Reuters
16 of 20
A teacher talks to a student as Austrian schools reopen for pupils aged roughly six to 14 in Brunn am Gebirge, Austria.
Image Credit: Reuters
17 of 20
Schoolchildren line up as they enter the primary school Simone Veil during its reopening in Nice, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
18 of 20
Students practice social distancing in the courtyard at the College Sasserno school during its reopening in Nice, France.
Image Credit: Reuters
19 of 20
Students wearing protective face masks clap along instead of singing during a music class at Takanedai Daisan elementary school in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
Image Credit: Reuters
20 of 20
Green dots placed in the schoolyard to help students keep distancing in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, Canada.
Image Credit: Reuters