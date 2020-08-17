1 of 5
BACK TO SCHOOL - WITH A DIFFERENCE: The countdown to the reopening of schools in Abu Dhabi has begun after Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge on Monday unveiled rules governing resumption of classes from August 30. But the back-to-school preparations are not the same this term. Staff and students above 12 years will have to mandatorily undergo a COVID-19 test. The return to in-class learning will be staggered and schools will be choosing from five reopening models to balance between in-person and online classes. How teachers, students will adapt to the new protocols, time will tell. [COMMENT BY: Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor]
IMMINENT HARIRI VERDICTS PUT HEZBOLLAH IN A BIND: An international tribunal is due to announce verdicts this week in the trial of four Hezbollah members allegedly involved in the killing of Lebanese PM Rafik Hariri 15 years ago. This comes as the group also finds itself in a bind over mass public fury in Lebanon at the explosion in Beirut this month, despite the fact that Hezbollah was not directly linked to the incident. Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah has said, “For us it will be as if they [verdicts] were never issued.” Be that as it may, deep down he realises support for his militia is at an all-time low in Lebanon. [COMMENT BY: Omar Shariff, International Editor]
NEW POLL DATES AS NEW ZEALAND FIGHTS FRESH VIRUS OUTBREAK: New Zealand has postponed its general election by a month due to a growing coronavirus outbreak. The country did well to control transmission of the virus after imposing strict restrictions at the start of the pandemic. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won praise for her strong leadership during difficult times. But an abrupt resurgence of COVID-19 has prompted Ardern to impose a lockdown in Auckland, while social distancing rules are in place in other cities. Nine new cases registered on Monday may not be much by global standards, but strong measures taken early will help the country beat a second wave. [COMMENT BY: Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor]
MEGA DEAL: Abu Dhabi’s merger focus remains just as sharp… and it’s in no mood to take a breather. After effecting a mega deal between Taqa and ADPower, the utility powerhouses, the emirate is turning its attention to bringing together two energy services behemoths. Again, there would be significant synergies, cost savings, efficiencies – take your pick – from National Petroleum Construction Company coming together with National Marine Dredging Company. Clearly, Abu Dhabi after bringing about consolidation within its banking sector in recent years is turning to multiple possibilities in the energy space. And there is no better time than the present… [COMMENT BY: Manoj Nair, Business Editor]
MESSI TO LEAVE BARCA: Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona this summer, putting top clubs across Europe on high alert. The Argentine has told the Catalan club he wants to leave following the club’s Champions League humiliation by Bayern Munich. Messi has repeatedly gone on record over the past few months, complaining about the way the club is run, and blasted the current squad as ‘weak’ as they failed to win a trophy this season. Top Barcelona officials will hold an emergency board meeting on Monday following the defeat by Bayern Munich, with the sacking of coach Quique Setien top of the agenda. [COMMENT BY: Matthew Smith, Sport Editor]
