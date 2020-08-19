Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE National Security Adviser, on Tuesday received Yossi Cohen, Head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service (Mossad) who was on a visit to the UAE.
The Mossad chief’s visit marks the first visit to the UAE by an Israeli official following the announcement of the UAE-Israel peace agreement and normalisation of ties between the two countries last week.
Sheikh Tahnoun praised the efforts being made by Cohen, which, he said, had contributed to the success of the peace treaty between the UAE and Israel. He said the accord would contribute positively to achieving peace in the region and opening up new opportunities for bilateral cooperation in several fields.
Sheikh Tahnoun affirmed that the UAE is committed to the principles of peace and tolerance as well as to promoting diplomacy that will contribute to enhancing stability in the region.
”The UAE will spare no efforts to achieve this goal,’’ he stressed, adding that the rapid scientific and technological advancement requires benefiting from practices and expertise in various countries in order to foresight the future and ensure a better future for the region’s people.