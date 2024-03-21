Dubai: The Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) has announced a series of community initiatives touching several lives this Ramadan.

“PAD has many welfare initiatives, reflecting our commitment to serve every segment of the community,” said Zahid ul Hassan, PAD general secretary.

In alignment with PAD’s welfare initiatives, he said, efforts are underway to distribute over 1500 food packages to deserving families during Ramadan.

“Additionally, the PAD welfare team is hosting daily community iftars at the Pakistan Education Academy Mosque in Oud Metha, ensuring that those in need are provided meals throughout the Holy Month. We also have plans for an Eid Gift Distribution ceremony for 200 plus families and are working to support the repatriation of 200 plus prisoners in collaboration with local law enforcement authorities.

These initiatives were announced on the sidelines of a ‘Gratitude Iftar’ organised by PAD on March 17. The event brought together more than 350 supporters of Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC), community leaders, and dignitaries, marking a celebration of giving and community spirit, PAD said in a press release issued on Wednesday

Guests at the Iftar reception hosted by Pakistan Association in Dubai to thank supporters of Pakistan Medical Centre -- a non-profit healthcare facility in Dubai Image Credit: PAD

Since its inception in 2020, PMC — a project of PAD and the Dubai’s first not-for-profit healthcare facility — has left an indelible mark on the lives of over 73,000 individuals from 92+ nationalities, offering services across 33+ specialities, PAD said in a press release on Wednesday.

The special iftar saw the presence of esteemed dignitaries and leaders, including the Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad.

Charity art

Dr Faisal Ikram, President of the Pakistan Association Dubai expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community for supporting the initiatives each year. “This is part of our tradition to bring together our community every year, and it was a heartening experience to witness so many individuals coming together for the same cause.”

He also extended gratitude to the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities, Dar Al Ber Society, and the Community Development Authority (CDA) for their unwavering support in fulfilling PAD’s mission. Highlighting the artistic flair of the evening, a captivating art exhibition, in collaboration with Poetic Strokes, adorned the sidelines.

Ayesha Imtiaz from Poetic Strokes commended the diverse collection and appreciated the guests who were enthralled by the talent showcased. “Poetic Strokes is proud and honoured to join

hands with PAD for yet another successful Ramadan Art Auction. This was the fourth edition and the collection carried a large variety of artworks including calligraphies, landscapes and abstracts from masters as well as established and upcoming artists from Pakistan. The

amount of talent and the quality of artworks from Pakistan is commendable. The guests loved the art pieces and also generously donated due to the great cause behind this event,” she said.

Meanwhile, Muhsin Al Banna, Chairperson of PMC Executive Committee, emphasised the organisation’s dedication to setting new benchmarks each year within the community.

He said: “In 2023 alone, 60 per cent of PMC’s patients received free services, and we aim to expand our specialities further this year to enable holistic healthcare services for our community.”