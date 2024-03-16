1 of 6
The Medina region in Saudi Arabia is dotted with numerous historical sites linked to the life of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). Among these, Al Raya Mosque stands out as a prominent landmark steeped in history.
Image Credit: SPA
Located some 1,300 metres north of the Prophet's Mosque on Mount Dhabab, Al Raya Mosque holds significance for several reasons. It is believed to be the site where the Prophet (PBUH) placed his victorious banner during the battles of Khaybar and Tabuk.
Image Credit: SPA
Reflecting its historical significance, the mosque features a less prominent mihrab (prayer niche), mirroring the styles of other mosques constructed during the reign of Caliph Omar ibn Abdulaziz.
Image Credit: SPA
The mosque recently underwent a restoration as part of a larger initiative overseen by Al Medina Region Development Authority to preserve and revitalise Medina's historical mosques.
Image Credit: SPA
The restored mosque features a rectangular prayer hall, an open courtyard to the north, and a newly added prayer gallery. The Qiblah wall boasts four windows and a single dome, but no minaret.
Image Credit: SPA
A testament to Medina's rich history, Al Raya Mosque serves as a reminder of significant events in the Prophet's (PBUH) life and the early Islamic era. Visitors can step back in time and experience the grandeur of this significant landmark.
Image Credit: SPA