Abu Dhabi: The Indian subcontinent’s art of imagery and fimmaking is being showcased at the Louvre Abu Dhabi through a new temporary exhibition that runs till June 4.

Manuel Rabaté, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s director, said: “Bollywood Superstars demonstrates our enduring commitment to showcase the wealth of cultures that define so much of life in the United Arab Emirates. Our staff and partners have worked tirelessly to present together the most ambitious collection of artworks with movie projection which are at the heart of Indian society and popular culture. We hope that, by offering a glimpse into the subcontinent’s rich and diverse filmmaking history, visitors can better understand the myriad of our shared roots, common values and cultural connections.”

Curators

Bollywood Superstars is co-curated by Julien Rousseau, curator and head of the Asian Collections at Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, and Hélène Kessous, PhD in Social Anthropology and Ethnology, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales, with the support of Dr Souraya Noujaim, director of scientific, curatorial and collections management at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Tribute to Bollywood

“This exhibition is a tribute to Bollywood and can be enjoyed by both Indian cinema fans and the wider public. We hope that it portrays the full richness of Asian traditions and tells the stories that led to the birth of this cinema. The exhibition celebrates Bollywood superstars who are adored by their fans in India in a way that is rarely seen elsewhere in the world,” Rousseau said.

As the world’s leading film producer, India currently produces more than 1,500 films a year in about 20 languages, which are then exported throughout Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

What to expect

Indian pioneers utilised nascent image technologies such as lithograph and photography, kickstarting the journey from the birth of the first films to grand musical features. Visitors will gain a deeper understanding of the international success of Bollywood and an appreciation of the diversity of Indian cinematography. The comprehensive displays span the history of Indian cinema from storytelling, dance, and pre-cinema to the influence of religion and mythology and the rise of Bollywood superstars.

The artworks come from the collections of Louvre Abu Dhabi, Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac, Musée de l’Armée, Musée national des arts asiatiques – Guimet, al-Sabah Collection, Raja Ravi Varma Heritage Foundation and Priya Paul Collection.

Glimpse into history

“Bollywood is more than just a film industry; it’s a cultural phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. This exhibition offers a unique glimpse into the long and wondrous history and development of Bollywood and the Indian cinema, and underlines the continued presence of the great mythological and literary narratives in Indian culture. Bollywood Superstars is a special exhibition that complements our collections and aligns with our curatorial approach and we hope that it provides our visitors with a better understanding of our shared roots, common values and cultural connections,” Dr Noujaim said.

“Indian cinema can be approached from countless perspectives. ‘Bollywood Superstars’ reveals a variety of narrative and stylistic repertoires that mirror the diversity of the country’s histories, local identities, and languages. The exhibition stands out for the quality and originality of its content. Dedicated to promoting the richness of the arts and cultures of all continents, the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac is honoured to be associated with Louvre Abu Dhabi, an inspiring and influential institution that shares values of beauty, opening and understanding,” said Emmanuel Kasarhérou, president of the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac.

Additional activities

Through the pieces on display, the exhibit explores the rich history of the Indian cinema from its beginnings in the late 19th century up to the present. And inspired by Bollywood Superstars exhibition, a rich cultural programme will be available to the public, including an in-depth talk led by the exhibition’s curators on January 24, and the screening of six iconic Bollywood films throughout March.

The famous Secret Soirée event will also return with a new larger scale edition, Secret Soirée: Mumbai Nights 2, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the world of Bollywood.

A range of educational activities will additionally be available for visitors of all ages. These include an Express Tour of the exhibition; Make and Play activities where families can explore different kinds of storytelling techniques inspired by Bollywood film posters, and a Young Visitor’s Guide, offering young ones the opportunity to learn about Indian cinema.

Bollywood Superstars is supported by PureHealth, as Louvre Abu Dhabi’s exhibition season partner. Following its display at Louvre Abu Dhabi, the exhibition will be reinterpreted by Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chirac in Paris, offering new audiences the opportunity to explore this immersive experience.